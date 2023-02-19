Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -160.83. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,508,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

