Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 48,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $651,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,293,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,194,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

