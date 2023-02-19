Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

CRDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -160.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 in the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 590,236 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

