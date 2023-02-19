Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 874,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

CPG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.