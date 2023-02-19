Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.78 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

