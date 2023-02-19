Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $258,350.25 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $174.35 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.29.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

