Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $258,350.25 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of CW opened at $174.35 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.29.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
