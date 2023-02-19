Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

DQ opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

