David C. Bernstein Sells 12,382 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

