Delaney Dennis R Takes $2.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock worth $6,597,144. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

