Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,298.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

