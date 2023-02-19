DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.