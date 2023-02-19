e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 530,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

