Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,044 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

