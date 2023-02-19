Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ebix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ebix by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ebix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ebix Price Performance
Shares of EBIX stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.38. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.
Ebix Announces Dividend
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.