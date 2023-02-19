EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.5 %

ENS stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

