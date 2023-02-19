Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

