Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 1.8 %

Entegris stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $6,335,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.