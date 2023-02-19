Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $381,186. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

