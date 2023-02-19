Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $7,590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,575 shares of company stock worth $381,186 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $108.80 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

