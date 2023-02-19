EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EZCORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of EZPW opened at $9.12 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

