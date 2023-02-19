FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

FARO stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $57.99.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

