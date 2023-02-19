Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

FLO opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

