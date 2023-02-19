Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,236 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 484.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 573,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 475,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $11,179,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.