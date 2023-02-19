Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 48.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,973,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,629,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,891 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 28.6% in the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 4,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.8% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

