Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 336,322 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,902.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,322 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.