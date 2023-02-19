Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 61.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $244,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE GCO opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $590.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

