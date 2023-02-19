German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

