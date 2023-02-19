GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $592,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average is $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.54.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

