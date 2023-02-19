GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $48.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

