GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GFS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

