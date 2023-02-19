GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GFS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.
NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
