GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

