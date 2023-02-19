GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GFS. Citigroup raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after buying an additional 732,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $80,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

