GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.