GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Lowered to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.89.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.0 %

GDDY opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

