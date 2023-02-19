GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Acquires 164,092 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,092 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 12.0% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $217,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

