Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,923.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

