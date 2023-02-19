GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.59.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $84.45.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

