Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Harsco by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $8.69 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $690.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

