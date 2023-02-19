Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

HAS opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

