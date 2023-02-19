Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $441,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $698,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,701. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $55.14 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.