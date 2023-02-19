Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

