Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 169,295 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilltop Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $34.83 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

