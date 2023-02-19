HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HNI were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI Announces Dividend

Shares of HNI stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.