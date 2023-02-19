HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 60,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

