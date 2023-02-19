Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.22.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.