Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 50,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.41%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

