IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $117.84.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

