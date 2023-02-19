IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $75.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.