IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

