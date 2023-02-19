Ian Bickley Sells 5,516 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crocs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.47 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
