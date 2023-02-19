Ian Bickley Sells 5,516 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.47 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after purchasing an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

